The Ritz-Carlton Just Opened Its First Resort in the Maldives — and It's Absolutely Gorgeous

The Ritz-Carlton just made its Maldives debut with a new collection of private overwater bungalows and beachfront villas.

A short, 10-minute seaplane ride from Velana International Airport, or 45 minutes by boat, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands opened its doors this week — and the views are nothing short of stunning.

Guests can choose from an overwater bungalow or a villa nestled into a beach cove. The latter comes with direct access to the island's pristine white-sand beaches, and the overwater villas, which are arranged in an oval shape to represent the flow of island life, surround an epic spa set above the turquoise lagoon. All of the resort's accommodations feature sprawling sun decks and infinity pools overlooking the water, perfect for soaking in the sunshine.

Two-bedroom Beach Pool Villa - King at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands Credit: Christopher Cypert/Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands

But if you're looking to do more than just relax, there are local drumming classes and bike safaris. Tennis lessons and a fitness center are also available. And for kids, there are activities such as treasure hunts and drone cinematography lessons.

Eau Bar at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands Credit: Christopher Cypert/Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands

Prices start at $1,500 a night for a one-bedroom villa, a figure that includes 24-hour private butler service. For $22,500 a night, the 16,000-square-foot Ritz-Carlton Estate offers three bedrooms nestled into a dreamy private beach cove, an outdoor kitchen, a private chef, and a second private pool.

If you prefer to cook yourself, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives hosts cooking classes as well. There are also several on-site restaurants, including a collaboration with Singapore's Michelin-starred Summer Pavilion, which offers Cantonese cuisine, and the stellar Beach Shack, serving Mediterranean fare.

Arrival Pontoon at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands Credit: Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands

The Maldives reopened its borders to tourists in July 2020. Visitors to the destination must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 96 hours of their departure to paradise and use a national contact-tracing app.