Bora Bora Is Paradise on Earth — and This Ultra-luxe Private Estate Is Where You’ll Want to Stay

Hotel buyouts had a banner year in 2020, as travelers sought to explore new places without leaving their designated pod. Now you can rent out an entire Bora Bora escape, starting at €15,000 (around $18,000) a night on the same island as Four Seasons Bora Bora and St. Regis Bora Bora. The recently renovated enclave is called Bora Bora One and sleeps 10 guests in five suites. The estate has a private beach and seven-and-a-half acres of beautifully cared for land with a pool, tennis courts, newly refreshed interiors with local furnishings and artwork, and a tropical garden.

View of the pool and ocean at Bora Bora One Credit: Courtesy of Bora Bora One

The resort features a modernized colonial design, and each suite has an expansive bedroom, living room, and terrace that overlooks the lagoon and private beach. The shared spaces on property are perfect for a group of 10 reuniting and kicking back — hammocks and daybeds line the pool, and there's a covered area (called a Fare Potee) in view of the water complete with a bar and sound system, waiting for you to host a happy hour or late-night beach party. And as part of Bora Bora One's recent renovation, there are brand new tennis courts, as well as a new gym and pavilion on-site, for those who like a little fitness detox before their beach happy hour retox.

A villa at Bora Bora One Credit: Courtesy of Bora Bora One

Dining on the beach at Bora Bora One Credit: Courtesy of Bora Bora One

The amenities and entire experience your nine other guests will be treated to while at Bora Bora One can only be described as next level. What does $18,200 a night get you? There's a personal chef on property, who prepares meals by sourcing produce from the on-site organic vegetable garden. The estate chef will prepare your breakfast, lunch, and dinner — and there's plenty of helping hands around 24/7 to ensure your every need is taken care of. There are also a myriad of water activities to choose from — including scuba diving and jet skiing — and massage facilities (with an in-house masseuse who comes at the guests' request).