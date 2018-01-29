Forego the much more crowded Lanakai pillbox trail on O‘ahu’s windward coast in favor of a hike on this less trodden north shore path. Named for their resemblance to the square medicine boxes of the 1940s, two historic World War II bunkers, each decorated with a kaleidoscope of pacifistic graffiti, perch on the mountainside high above Ehukai Beach. The trail begins at Sunset Elementary School—parking for the Pupukea-Paumalu Forest Reserve trails is clearly marked—and climbs ever upward to the top.

A portion of the path is rutted with roots and rocks, so good shoes are a must, and a rope “bannister” tied to the trees helps hikers navigate the steepest sections.