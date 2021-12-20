It doesn't get better than this.

This Private Island in the Middle of the Pacific Is Surrounded by Some of the Clearest Waters You'll Ever See

Nukutepipi, a luxurious private island and villa in the Pacific Ocean, crystal blue waters

There's getting away from it all, and then there's taking a vacation to Nukutepipi.

Located some 6,000 kilometers from the closest continent, in the very middle of the Pacific Ocean, sits one of French Polynesia's smallest atolls, the Tuamotu archipelago. Within the archipelago, measuring approximately 5.6 kilometers and designed by the co-founder of Cirque du Soleil, is private island paradise Nukutepipi.

Nukutepipi, a luxurious private island and villa in the Pacific Ocean, crystal blue waters Credit: LMChabot/L’Eloi

The ultra-luxury property offers accommodation for up to 52 guests, spread across its master villa (which comes with a two-bedroom home and two separate one-bedroom bungalows), two junior villas with their own plunge pools, and 13 bungalows perched on the island's sugar-sand beach.

While the villas are undoubtedly stunning, the island's natural beauty is the real showstopper.

Nukutepipi is home to a unique collection of rare, tropical flora and fauna, as well as the aforementioned unspoiled beach that fades into crystalline tropical waters. And those stunningly clear waters have a protected lagoon and natural coral reefs.

"Be moved by the beauty of this untouched paradise and let yourself be surrounded by a myriad of protected species, coconut palms, and pristine beaches of emerald and crystalline turquoise waters," the hotel shared in a statement released to Travel + Leisure. "Nukutepipi is a true hymn to nature."

Though small, the island packs a punch when it comes to activities. Guests can choose to indulge in therapeutic, Tahitian oil massages, take their lunches outside on Motu picnics, head out for coral garden tours, go deep sea fishing, or even whale watch when the season is right. Guests can also explore the island's scenery by foot, bike, or even golf cart.

Aerial view of beach, lagoon and pool at Nukutepipi Credit: Courtesy of Flying World Pictures

Travelers who want to see even more can stay up late for a guided tour of the skies with the island's stargazing program, or look through the telescopes during the day hours to spot native birds. The island also offers rich immersion programs so guests can learn more about the fantastic local culture, including making pareos, scoping out the island's pearls, and trying Tahitian dance.