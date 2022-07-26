This Island Has the Clearest Blue Water You've Ever Seen — and It's Only 1.3 Miles Long

It truly doesn't get more beautiful than North Island, Seychelles.

By
Stacey Leasca
Stacey Leasca headshot
Stacey Leasca

Stacey Leasca is an award-winning journalist with nearly two decades of newsroom experience. Her photos, videos, and words have appeared in print or online for Travel + Leisure, Time, Los Angeles Times, Glamour, Men's Health, GlobalPost, LA Confidential, and many more. Stacey also served as an adjunct professor of journalism at the University of Southern California teaching feature writing and visual journalism. She is now pursuing her Ph.D., specializing in building resiliency to disinformation in early-career journalists. * 17+ years of journalism experience * 5+ years covering travel * LA Press Club award-winning feature writer * LA Press Club finalist in the travel, sports, and, soft feature categories

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 26, 2022
Seychelles's North Island, A Luxury Collection Resort
Photo: Courtesy of North Island, a Luxury Collection Resort, Seychelles

At just 1.3 miles long and located some 18 miles away from the mainland, North Island, Seychelles, could be easy to overlook. And for a while, it was — that is, until The Luxury Collection saw a true ecological diamond in the rough.

In 2019, The Luxury Collection, part of Marriott International, Inc., announced the addition of North Island to its portfolio. And more recently, ASmallWorld Hospitality took over management.

Seychelles's North Island, A Luxury Collection Resort
Courtesy of North Island, a Luxury Collection Resort, Seychelles

North Island, also known as Ile du Nord, was the first Seychelles island to have a recorded landing by seafarers in 1609. At the time, the expedition team reported the destination was home to a rather large population of giant land tortoises, and that was it. Then, between 1826 and the 1970s, it was owned by the Beaufond family from Réunion and used as a farm to grow fruit and spices, as well as produce guano, fish oil, and copra. The farm was sold in the 1970s and fell into disuse until it was purchased in 1997 to be once again turned into both a private island hideaway and sanctuary for native Seychellois wildlife. All that hard work has paid off to make the island one of the most pristine places on the planet.

"North Island is a fertile paradise — the perfect setting for ourf Noah's Ark conservation and island rehabilitation program," the website explained. "The natural beauty of North Island will touch and inspire you at the deepest level."

Seychelles's North Island, A Luxury Collection Resort
Marc Stickler/Courtesy of North Island, a Luxury Collection Resort, Seychelles

To bring out the island's emerald green flora and fauna, azure ocean water, and sparkling white sand, the team had to first undo all the damage done by man and the farm over the decades. That included eradicating non-native rodents and removing all feral animals, including goats, cats, and cattle. Invasive plant species are still being cleared and replaced with thousands of native plant and tree seedlings to ultimately restore what once was. And it appears to be working.

According to the island, Seychelles blue pigeons, as well as breeding populations of wedge-tailed shearwaters and white-tailed tropicbirds, have returned, and both hawksbill and green turtles have started to nest on the beaches again. It's a bounty that guests can now experience by spending some time with the island's private environmental team or simply heading out to explore.

Seychelles's North Island, A Luxury Collection Resort
Courtesy of North Island, a Luxury Collection Resort, Seychelles

So, how exactly can you visit this paradise? All you have to do is book one of its 11 private guest or family villas.

The accommodations are an ode to the island as well, constructed using sustainable and local materials, and outfitted to mimic the world outside, with neutral-toned furnishings and glossy woods.

Seychelles's North Island, A Luxury Collection Resort
Courtesy of North Island, a Luxury Collection Resort, Seychelles

On the island, guests can also enjoy menus designed in collaboration with chef Akira Back, whose restaurant, Dosa, in Seoul, South Korea, has been awarded a Michelin star. The food, which always revolves around what's in season, is tailored to guest needs.

Seychelles's North Island, A Luxury Collection Resort
Courtesy of North Island, a Luxury Collection Resort, Seychelles

Of course, island activities mainly focus on experiencing the natural beauty. From scuba diving and snorkeling to kayaking, fishing, cycling, and guided walks, it's all about maximizing time in the great outdoors and learning about how to better care for precious places like this.

See more about the destination and book a stay, which begins at €5,500 (about $5,600 USD) per night, on the North Island website.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Landscape in Umbria (the Green heart of Italy).
Here's Where the Top Travel Experts Are Headed for Vacation This Year
The Aranui 5 cruise ship in the Bay of Virgins off the island of Fatu Hiva
The Only Way to Visit the Remote Marquesas Islands Is on This Hybrid Cargo Cruise Ship
Canoeing on Elkhart Lake in Wisconsin
10 Best Small Towns in Wisconsin for Serene Views, Charming Hotels, and Delicious Food
The view from a villa at the Anantara Maia Seychelles resort in the Seychelles
Seychelles Is the Perfect Beach Escape — and It's Easier to Get to Than You Think
Swimming pool at Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco
The 100 Best Hotels in the World
Aerial view of Danzante Bay, Loreto, Baja California, Mexico
13 Best Places to Retire for Golf Lovers
Aerial of Four Season Seychelles at Desroches Island
This Hotel on a Private Seychelles Island Has Its Own Runway for Stargazing
Necker Island in Bali
Richard Branson's Private Caribbean Island Costs $105,000 a Night — Here's What It's Like to Stay There
View of the Napali Coast of Kauai, from the water
Kauai Is Spearheading Hawaii's Regenerative Travel Movement — Meet the Locals Creating Change
Smoky mountains from Blue Ridge Parkway.
This Stunning Mountain Destination Is an Outdoor Adventurer's Paradise — With Epic Hikes, Scenic Campgrounds, and Waterfall Views
Homes overlooking the ocean and beach with surfers in Orange County, California near Dana Point
The Best Places to Travel in July
Greece, Crete, Harbour of Chania
Everything You Need to Know to Plan Your Perfect Greek Islands Vacation
Aerial view of the coastline on Caye Caulker Island in Belize.
This Tropical Paradise Is Home to One of the World's Largest Reefs — Here's How to Plan an Unforgettable Trip
Overlooking Lanikuhonua Hidden Oahu
Searching for Mana: Where to See the Real Hawaii
Montage Palmetto Bluff's Naturalist with guests on a bridge in nature
12 Hotels Around the World That Offer Forest Bathing, Meditation, and Transformative Nature Activities
Kayakers and a sailboat offshore at Springer's Point on Ocracoke Island at sunset during summer.
16 Best Beaches in North Carolina