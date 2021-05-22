Here's What a $138,000 Private Jet Vacation to Richard Branson's Ultra-luxe Island Includes

Somehow, the private island just got more luxurious.

It's time to start planning your return to travel. But, after a year of staying home, this can't be any old trip. No no, you've got to go big. And it doesn't get much bigger than a getaway to Necker Island on a private jet.

In May, Necker Island (you know, the famed private island in the Caribbean owned by Sir Richard Branson) announced a new partnership with evoJets to offer the "ultimate exclusive barefoot luxury experience in a setting that is just about as exclusive as it gets."

The beach and infinity pool at Necker Island Credit: Courtesy Virgin Limited Edition

Following more than two years of restoration construction after Hurricane Irma devastated the island in 2017, Necker is ready to welcome guests once again to experience private island living at its best. The restoration included the construction of a brand-new Bali Hi complex, which guests can enjoy, along with the installation of three giant new wind turbines, furthering the island's commitment towards sustainability, so guests can feel good about their stay as well.

To honor all these new things, the island is offering the Private Family Hideaway package, which includes a round-trip private flight on evoJets to Beef Island in a 6-passenger jet, transfer to/from Beef Island airport, along with accommodations in the Bali Lo complex that happens to be built in the middle of the island with a large private pool so guests can see and do it all right from their accommodation.

A evoJets private jet on a tarmac Credit: Courtesy of evoJets

View from the Great House Bedroom on Necker Island Credit: Jonathan Cosh of Visual Eye/Courtesy Virgin Limited Edition

The package also includes all meals and drinks (including all alcoholic beverages), water sports such as kite-surfing, wakeboarding, paddle boarding, sailing, and free Wi-Fi. It even includes a Disco DJ for one night during your stay.

Pricing for the package varies based on departure city. But, to get an idea, a round-trip experience from New York City starts at $137,700 (including private jet and accommodations). So yeah, it's a big trip, but if anyone has earned it over the last year, it's you.