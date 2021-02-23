The Nautilus Maldives wants you to get away from it all.

You Can Buy Out This Entire Private Island in the Maldives for $250,000 a Night

In the age of COVID-19, having an entire island to yourself sounds better and better.

If you have the funds, a private island buy out in the Maldives is easier than ever. The Nautilus Maldives is the latest in resorts offering special packages that allow guests to have an entire island for them and their bubble to enjoy a vacation once again.

Located in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of the Baa Atoll, The Nautilus is one of the smallest island resorts in the Maldives. The resort features 26 spacious beach houses that each have their own temperature-controlled freshwater infinity pool, extensive private decks, and a dedicated team offering full butler services.

In addition, The Nautilus has a number of special perks for guests to take advantage of, including a spa, movies under the stars, excursions on a luxury yacht, wine-tasting at sunset, cooking classes, snorkeling, pop-up bars, world-class dining, and of course, all the beach time you could possibly want.

Guests are also treated to a daily breakfast, a champagne and tailor-made gourmet welcome platter upon arrival, early check-in and late check-out (subject to availability), daily sunset cocktails at the Naiboli Pool Bar, daily deli-style snacks at The Nautilus' Naiboli Pool Bar until sunset, a selection of non-alcoholic drinks, premium tea and coffee, and still or sparking water in your private house, complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the island, daily scheduled yoga, fitness and meditation classes, access to all non-motorized water sport activities, complimentary laundry for a maximum of four items per day (excluding dry cleaning services).

The private island buyout is priced at $250,000 per night, though this can be split between however many people are in your party. The experience is meant to minimize interaction by including private, VIP-transfer from Velana International Airport to the resort via seaplane.

For more information or to make a booking, visit The Nautilus Maldives website.