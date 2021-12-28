This Remote Hawaiian Island Is a Nature Lover's Paradise With Excellent Snorkeling, Waterfalls, and Fresh Seafood

Ah, Hawaii — the land of luaus, mai tais, too-good-to-be-true beaches, and so much more. Full of beauty and culture, it's easy to make memories that last a lifetime here, especially with lots of resorts and activities to choose from. But for a taste of rural, remote Hawaii, hop over to Molokai, a short, 25-minute flight from Maui.

At 38 miles long and 10 miles across, Molokai is Hawaii's fifth-largest island. It's home to a population of about 7,400 people, and the residents here, largely native Hawaiians, all strive to preserve their land and way of life. The island usually only sees approximately 300 travelers a day, giving visitors a chance to explore without fighting throngs of tourists. Here, there are no large resorts, no over-touristed beaches, and essentially no commercial vibes. With the world's highest sea cliffs, Hawaii's tallest waterfall, and the state's longest continuous fringing reef, this is rugged Hawaii at its best.

Here's how to spend the perfect day on Molokai.

The world tallest sea cliffs of Molokai in a blue sky bright day light, Molokai, Hawaii. Credit: Kridsada Kamsombat/Getty Images

Do some voluntourism at Mokio Preserve.

Spanning 1,718 acres, the Mokio Preserve is a nature lover's paradise. It's currently being rid of invasive species and replanted with native Hawaiian plants, thanks to the Molokai Land Trust. Visitors can work with the organization to do some voluntourism, helping them to replant native species, pull weeds, and water, among other outdoor activities. The views here are stunning, with around five miles of rugged shoreline cliffs, remnant native coastal strand and dune ecosystems, seasonal wetland, and ancient Hawaiian sites. Mokio is also home to seabirds like the albatross, which has suffered greatly in finding nesting sites due to rising sea levels, and the endangered Hawaiian yellow-faced bee, which burrows into small cavities in the ground across the preserve and helps native plants thrive through pollination.

Try Molokai hot bread.

No visit to Molokai is complete without trying hot bread. For decades, locals have lined up at night in the lit alley behind Kanemitsu's Bakery for a huge roll of hot bread, cut in half and slathered with your choice of cream cheese, butter, cinnamon, sugar, or strawberry or blueberry jam. It's a tradition to share the loaves with family or a date, and there are no utensils — everyone picks at the loaf with their fingers for a true Molokai treat.

Hawaii, island of Molokai, coconut post office, colourful painted coconuts, Post-A-Nut Credit: Westend61/Getty Images

Send your loved ones coconut mail.

Why send a typical postcard when you can mail a coconut? At the Ho'olehua Post Office, Post-A-Nut has been around since the 90s, and today, more than 50,000 coconuts have been sent from Molokai across the globe. Choose a coconut from the bins and decorate it with the colorful pens provided. Then, address it, add some stamps, and the coconut will be sent out for delivery. (The coconut is free, you just pay shipping.)

Falls is the largest waterfall in the Halawa Valley dropping a reported 500 feet. Credit: Melinda Podor/Getty Images

Get outside.

With 88 miles of coastline, Molokai has some stellar outdoor activities on offer. It's home to Hawaii's longest pier, Kaunakakai Harbor, and the water here is clear enough to see sea turtles swimming. Head out for a canoe ride with the Wa'akapaemua Canoe Club and race other teams around the bay. And don't forget to watch for fish and sea turtles lazing beneath your boat. On the north side of the island are some of the highest sea cliffs in the world, towering between 3,600 to 3,900 feet above the ocean. These can be seen via a helicopter tour, on a flight from Maui to Molokai, or from the overlook at Palaʻau State Park. Oloupena Falls, the tallest in Hawaii, measures almost 3,000 feet and may also be seen from the air. Molokai is also home to Hawaii's longest continuous fringing reef — a coral reef close to the shore. At 28 miles long, it's home to finger coral, stony coral, green sea turtles, Hawaiian monk seals, and reef fish, making it a great spot for snorkeling and scuba diving.

Have lunch and drinks with a view.