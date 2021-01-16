Ithaafushi – The Private Island is serving up Waldorf Astoria's unparalleled luxury in one of the most beautiful places on Earth.

The Largest Private Island in the Maldives Is Also the Most Exclusive

In the time of covid, getting away from it all has become more important than ever. And we mean really get away from it all. As in ditch the crowds and the mainland and head straight for a private island. And that's exactly what you can do at Ithaafushi in the Maldives.

Ithaafushi – The Private Island, part of the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts brand, is now offering visitors the "ultimate escape," a getaway that comes with the utmost privacy and the personalized service everyone craves.

"Ithaafushi – The Private Island is the crown jewel of our luxury portfolio in Asia Pacific, limitless in the level of privacy and unrivaled hospitality guests are promised," Nils-Arne Schroeder, Vice President of luxury and lifestyle for Hilton, Asia Pacific, shared in a statement. "Designed for the most discerning of travelers, the Ithaafushi – The Private Island is the epitome of exclusivity, perfectly placed within one of the most inspirational destinations in the world where a dedicated team anticipates every need and delivers the brand's elegant and effortless service at every turn."

Located near the island of Malé, guests to Ithaafushi will hop aboard a 40-minute ride on one of the resort's six luxury Ithaafushi Princess yachts or take a quick 15-minute seaplane flight to get to their island paradise.

Once there, guests will have the place nearly to themselves as it accommodates just 24 guests at its maximum capacity across two luxurious villas and one four-bedroom residence.

The island's two-bedroom overwater villa comes with dual primary bedrooms, an indoor and outdoor rain shower, shared living space, an infinity pool, and a jacuzzi.

The three-bedroom villa comes with the same amenities and more, including lush gardens and direct beach access, along with two — yes two — swimming pools.

While on the island, guests will also be treated to culinary delights off a bespoke menu prepared just for them. Guests may choose from in-villa dining or use the estate's common living room for meals. Those hoping to taste even more local flavors can head to the main island, where they can dine in one of ten specialty restaurants, including The Ledge and Terra.

And of course, there's plenty of adventure to be had on the island as well. Guests can take to the seas for a bit of snorkeling or diving or can ask to be marooned for a day on a nearby private sandbank in the middle of the ocean. There, guests can even ask for a sunset dinner, personal yoga class, or just ask to be left alone.

Visitors on the island can also take part in personalized wellness services via their dedicated Wellness Concierge, who can assist with any meditation, yoga, or treatment requests.

"We are committed to making Ithaafushi – The Private Island a highly sought-after, world-class destination for the privileged few," Etienne Dalancon, general manager, Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, said. "Our dedicated team is devoted entirely to ensuring every moment is absolutely personalized, with exceptional service and unsurpassed attention to detail. We will pull out all the stops to ensure the most memorable stay for our guests every single time."

See more about the island and book a stay here.