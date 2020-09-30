Frequent Travelers to the Maldives Can Soon Join a New Countrywide Loyalty Program

The new “Maldives Border Miles” program will be geared toward luring more visitors to the destination.

For many travelers, a trip to the Maldives is a once-in-a-lifetime vacation, but for those lucky enough to visit often, the country is launching a loyalty program complete with extra perks.

The new “Maldives Border Miles” program was announced in a special virtual ceremony on Sept. 27 — World Tourism Day — and is aimed at drawing more visitors to the South Asian destination.

Developed by Maldives Immigration and the Ministry of Tourism, the program will reward tourists for frequent visits and is set to launch on Dec. 1, 2020, according to a press release from the government.

It will be a three-tier loyalty program: Aida (bronze), Antara (silver) and Abaarana (gold). The press release also states that “each tier will be defined by a set variety of rewards, services or benefits, which increase in value as members progress.” Details on what exactly these perks include have yet to be released.

Tourists who enroll in “Maldives Border Miles” can rise up the ranks from bronze to gold by earning points with each visit. Longer stays can increase the number of points awarded, while additional points are also given to those celebrating a special occasion in the destination.

“The hotel reception is not where the tourists begin their holiday. Their awaited journey begins from the welcoming smile of the immigration officer at the border, which indeed narrates the initial chapter of a memorable vacation,” said Controller General of Immigration Mohamed Ahmed Hussain when announcing the program. “And with the introduction of 'Maldives Border Miles,' we are prepared to welcome them with privileges and facilitate an experience like never before.”