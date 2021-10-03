You can split it with 24 of your best friends.

This Luxurious Private Island in the Maldives Is Now Offering a Wellness Buyout Package for $85,000 a Night

Ithaafushi, the largest private island in the Maldives, can now be all yours for a wellness getaway unlike any other.

Sprawled across 32,000 square meters in the heart of the Indian Ocean, the island offers luxury experiences that know no bounds. This begins before guests even arrive, thanks to a 40-minute private yacht ride to the island. During this time, visitors will be greeted by a personal concierge who remains on hand to attend to every whim.

The island comes with both beachfront and overwater bungalows, each with its own pools, swinging day beds, and accordion doors that fully open to put the crystal-clear waters within close reach.

Three Bedroom Beach Villa Outdoor Space at Ihaafushi The Private Island Credit: Rupert Peace/Courtesy of Ithaafushi

While already a spot for rest and relaxation, the island is now offering a buyout program that allows guests and their loved ones to escape together and find solitude and tranquility.

Four Bedroom Residence Exterior at Ihaafushi The Private Island Credit: Rupert Peace/Courtesy of Ithaafushi

The experience, which can accommodate up to 24 guests at once, includes a dedicated spa and spa team, fully equipped gym with fitness classes, mediation and yoga pavilion, personal trainer (upon request), and an array of water sports and diving activities. It also comes with a private chef, who is available 24 hours a day to prepare whatever guests desire, and a dedicated wellness concierge, who can provide customized therapies catering to the needs of each guest.

Ithaafushi The Private Island Spa Wellness_Yoga Pavillion Credit: Justin Nicholas/Courtesy of Ithaafushi

Other programming is available to wellness guests as well, including off-island experiences on a private sandbank, sunset dinners, and more.

"On this island, any desire can turn into reality. A team of personal concierges anticipates every need and takes the brand's iconic True Waldorf Service to a new level, offering guests fully personalized service from day to night to guarantee curated wellness experiences that will push the boundaries of imagination," a spokesperson for the island shared in a statement.