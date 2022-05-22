Ibiza Is Still the Best Place to Party in Spain — but It's Also a Luxury Wellness Destination

Like a lot of British people of my generation, I first went to Ibiza looking for fun — and boy, did I find it. It was the early 2000s, the era of the super-club and the superstar DJ. Carl Cox, Judgement, Pete Tong, Manumission: these were the gods of the island, talked about with the solemnity other cultures reserve for philosophers and heads of state. On one of my first summers in Ibiza, I went with a friend who was just starting his career as a DJ. The nights always seemed to end with him playing at someone's private party in an over-the-top villa, or on the kind of yacht I thought only existed in 1980s TV shows. Once I danced on a beach as the sun came up while my friend played Lionel Ritchie's "All Night Long" and I thought, Life does not get better than this.