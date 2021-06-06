This Hotel in Aruba Has a 'Sunset Concierge' to Help You End Your Days in Paradise

Dinner for two on the beach at sunset in Aruba

If you look at practically anyone's Instagram, you can conclude that we all love a good sunset.

And now, you can get a curated sunset experience.

The Caribbean island of Aruba is well known for its stunning sunsets, so naturally the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino is taking it one step further by offering guests a one-of-a-kind experience with its own Sunset Concierge.

This exclusive package allows guests to book a delicious, five-course dinner and enjoy the sunset, all curated by the hotel's Sunset Concierge. Guests can choose their location at one of the resort's amazing sunset-viewing vantage points, including dining poolside, in a private, beachfront cabana, in a tropical garden, or near one of the island's gorgeous waterfalls. And if you're looking for an adventure, you can even watch the sunset from a private kayak tour (with a qualified guide).

A picnic basket and champagne at Hilton Aruba Credit: Courtesy of Hilton Aruba

Or, if you want to journey outside the resort, you can book a private dinner for two that includes an island excursion to several locations, including beneath Divi Divi Trees, near the Casibari Rock Formation, Boca Catalina beach, or near the Arashi beach and sand dunes.

Menus for these packages include appetizers like fresh crudite, antipasto platters, or ceviche, as well as shrimp or caprese skewers. Entrees include rack of lamb, crispy tofu with rice, grilled beef kebabs, beef bourguignon casserole, Panang chicken curry, or panko-crusted grouper. Desserts include cheesecake, eclair, caramel flan, or triple chocolate cake. Couples also have a choice of a bottle of wine or champagne to complement their dinner.

Dinner at the hotel is available daily at 5 p.m. and costs $150 per couple (not including tip for service). Off-property island journeys are available for $100 per couple. Reservations for the Sunset Concierge experience must be made 24 hours in advance and can be made daily in the lobby, beginning at 1 p.m. Guests will be escorted by a personal Sunset Concierge who will accompany them to and from locations on and off the property.

And, of course, the sunset itself is free.

For more information or to book a Sunset Concierge dinner, visit the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino.