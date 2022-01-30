French Polynesia Is Known for Its Stunning Beaches and Resorts — but a Younger Generation Is Working to Highlight Its Rich Traditions

These days, the database is rarely passed down. Pariente wasn't reared with it. Born to a Raiatean mother and a Tunisian Jewish father, he spent most of his childhood in France, studied in Australia, and only returned to French Polynesia in 2008, at which point he began learning from elders in the community, many of whom act as cultural custodians. He estimates that in all of French Polynesia, there are only five other people "with whom I'd go out on the ocean and trust my life," he said. Potential apprentices quickly disappear when he gives them their first assignment: to sit in the same spot and watch the sky for a while, every night, for one year. "Not looking, but watching—really watching. Then comes the exploring."