This Fiji Resort Is Giving Away Five Custom-designed Villas

Those dissatisfied with life can enter a contest for a brand new tropical relocation. A private island resort in Fiji is giving away five private villas in a lottery for contestants who donate money towards stem cell research and supporting local Fijians.

The three-bedroom villas on Fiji’s Wavi Island are worth about $5 million each and come equipped with their own private pools. Villa owners will be able to access the services available on the island’s 27 acres, which include a private chef, spa services, and a beachside pool.

Wavi Island Fiji South Pacific Private Villa Raffle Credit: Courtesy of Wavi Island

The five villas will be custom-designed to each winner’s preference while incorporating “modern conveniences into Fijian design.” The package also includes two trips down to Fiji to supervise the villa as it’s being built. Winners can choose custom options like a private staircase from the villa to the reefs and rock pools below or a gazebo for barbecues.

Wavi Island Fiji South Pacific Private Villa Raffle Credit: Courtesy of Wavi Island

After the first 300,000 tickets are sold, the first winner will be drawn, and the next four winners will be drawn in increments of 300,000 raffle ticket sales.

The contest will also award 10 second prizes of five-night stays in Fiji at the resort’s private showcase villa.

The lottery will accept 1.5 million entries before drawing a random winner. Chances to win cost $19 for one entry or $1,299 for 100.

The proceeds from the contest will go towards funding stem cell research and also donating supplies to local villagers in Fiji’s Savusavu region.