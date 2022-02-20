The Best Way to Experience the Faroe Islands Is Through Local Homestays Called 'Heimablídni'

After a Faroese breakfast of rye bread, local butter, and rhubarb jam at the hotel, I walked into the city. It was National Day, and the streets were crowded with families in traditional dress, the men wearing breeches, felted jackets, and conical wool hats; the women in long skirts, embroidered vests, and hand-knitted shawls. A choir sang hymns and folk songs in the town square while children played at the edges of the crowd. The politics of nationalism are no simpler on a North Atlantic archipelago than anywhere else, and I had questions for the people I would meet in the coming days. The islands belong to Denmark but have stayed outside the European Union and use their own language: Is there an independence movement? There has been immigration to the Faroes in the past few years, albeit on a smaller scale than in other Nordic countries, so what is done to make traditions inclusive? Is anyone talking about race? (Not much but more than before, was the consensus; young people go to university in Copenhagen and come home with new ideas.)