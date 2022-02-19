Kauai Is Spearheading Hawaii's Regenerative Travel Movement — Meet the Locals Creating Change

We thanked Chock for his stories and shared a few of our own — of learning about kuleana and malama and the people who helped to teach us about them. Before we left, I asked him if he thought more people had begun to travel to Kauai with a similar intention of understanding more of the island's culture and history. "Oh absolutely," Chock said with a smile. "We are moving in that direction. We're all getting into the same canoe and going to the same place."