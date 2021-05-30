The 5 Most Luxurious New Hotels in Corfu

Corfu is a popular cruise stop, but with the arrival of thoughtfully designed hotels, the island is ready for a new crowd.

An aerial view of the coastline at the village of Kalami, Corfu, Greece

With its hilly countryside and strategic location near the confluence of the Adriatic and Ionian seas, Corfu is rich in both history and natural beauty. A powerful city-state in ancient times, the island was later ruled by the Venetians and the British. These days, its capital, called Corfu Town, is a popular stop for cruise ships. But the island has never had quite the cachet—or the luxury accommodations—of islands like Mykonos or Santorini.

"Corfu has amazing beaches, stunning landscapes, and a gorgeous city center," says Christos Stergiou, a member of T+L's A-List of top travel advisors who specializes in Greece. "But the hotel options were always lacking."

That's set to change this year. Leading the way is the Angsana Corfu (doubles from $266), the first-ever European property from the Asia-based wellness-focused brand. Located near the fishing town of Benitses, the hotel has views of the sea from many of its 159 rooms and 37 villas. Unique selling points include a sumptuous spa with outdoor treatment pavilions and a fine-dining restaurant from Corfiote-Italian chef Ettore Botrini, of the Michelin-starred Athens restaurant Botrini's.

The Olivar Suites (rates not available at press time) is another property to watch. "It's built in one of the longest-standing olive groves of Corfu, which, at three hundred years old, is considered a historical monument," Stergiou says. The hotel comprises 120 stand-alone cabanas with private terraces and plunge pools, steps from a sandy beach in Messonghi, on the eastern coast.

Archways and greenery in the lobby of the Domes of Corfu hotel The lobby at Domes of Corfu. | Credit: Courtesy of Domes Resorts