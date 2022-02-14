Plus, each villa has its own dock stretching into the Caribbean Sea.

This Private Island Has 7 Stunning Villas — Including One of the Only Overwater Bungalows in Belize

Escape to your own piece of the Caribbean on private island Cayo Espanto in Belize, three miles off the coast of the mainland. The three-acre island has seven bungalow-style villas, each with a private pool. Better still, each villa has its own dock — complete with two lounge chairs — stretching out into the sea.

The location is so remote and each of the villas so secluded that there's a good chance you may not even see another guest during your stay, yet you'll be spoiled with premium services in every way. The stays all include top-notch dining, catered to individual tastes and needs, and spa treatments — ranging from facials to massages — are also available.

Aerial view of a bungalow at The Cayo Espanto Island Credit: Courtesy of The Cayo Espanto Island

And in between relaxing on the dock, pool, or beach, there are plenty of activities that can be customized for any kind of adventurer. Just outside the doors of each bungalow are opportunities to scuba dive, snorkel, or fish. There's also ample opportunity to book other area adventures to go cave tubing, visit the rainforest, fly on a helicopter adventure, or embark on a yacht tour.

The plunge pool in a suite at The Cayo Espanto Island Credit: Courtesy of The Cayo Espanto Island

Private dining at The Cayo Espanto Island Credit: Courtesy of The Cayo Espanto Island

The villas range from 1,100 to 2,600 square feet; there are five one bedrooms and two two bedrooms. The best villa on the island (or, just off the island, rather) is Casa Ventana, an overwater bungalow with all custom-crafted furnishings, sitting at the end of a dock, floating 150 feet out to sea.

Interior of a suite at The Cayo Espanto Island Credit: Courtesy of The Cayo Espanto Island

Belize is currently under a Level 4 "Do Not Travel" label from both the U.S. State Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But Cayo Espanto currently has COVID-19 safety measures in place and the property has been awarded Belize's gold standard for its enhanced protocols. All foreign travelers to Belize are required to have travel health insurance, as well as present proof of a negative COVID-19 test upon entry. PCR tests can be taken 96 hours before entry, but antigen tests must be taken within 48 hours of arrival.