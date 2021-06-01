Caribbean Is Calling

Despite being born in the United States, Melissa Noel feels the same way. Her Guyanese parents migrated to New Jersey before she was born, and Noel grew up between both countries, now holding dual citizenship. "Being Caribbean is the essence of who I am, and [growing up in the U.S.], I feel like I got the best of both worlds," she says. "Caribbean culture, food, and discipline has made me the person that I am today, and I wear my heritage like a badge of honor. Last year, for the first time, I could write in 'Guyana' as my country of origin on the census form — it was huge. We know we Caribbean people are a force, but no one can deny it when you see our numbers in black and white."