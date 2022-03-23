You Can Get Paid to Stay at This Enchanting Hotel in Aruba for a Month — Here's How

They say, if you love what you do you'll never work a day in your life. This old adage couldn't be more true for whoever gets to fill the role of the "Social Media Resident" at the Boardwalk Hotel in Aruba.

The boutique hotel is on the hunt for a social media content creator to come to the island for a one-month residency program (with the option to extend).

Exterior of the Boardwalk Boutique Hotel Aruba Credit: Giovanni Polizzi/Courtesy of Boardwalk Boutique Hotel Aruba

Exterior of a room at the Boardwalk Boutique Hotel Aruba Credit: Giovanni Polizzi/Courtesy of Boardwalk Boutique Hotel Aruba

According to a press release provided by the hotel, the selected candidate will receive airfare to Aruba, free accommodation at Boardwalk Hotel, a rental car, and a monthly allowance. And, thanks to Aruba's One Happy Workation program, the social media resident can work, play, and stay on the island for up to three months.

The exterior of the lobby at the Boardwalk Boutique Hotel Aruba Credit: Giovanni Polizzi/Courtesy of Boardwalk Boutique Hotel Aruba

The interior of the lobby at the Boardwalk Boutique Hotel Aruba Credit: Courtesy of Boardwalk Boutique Hotel Aruba

The independently owned hotel is a dreamy spot to spend a month. At the hotel, guests can choose from 46 chic casitas, all situated in the midst of wildly photogenic and lush gardens with plenty of colorful flowers thrown in for good measure. The rooms, like the exterior, are rather colorful, too, with bold Caribbean-inspired hues including pink corals and tropical blue furnishings throughout. Casitas also come with cozy white beds, sitting areas, kitchenettes, and outdoor seating areas. Some even come with standalone soaking tubs and others with plunge pools, ideal for a solo dip.

The social media resident will get to experience it all, as the job allows for them to stay in each of the seven casita categories. The job also allows the person to experience the beach, pool, the hotel's food and beverage offerings, and other amenities.

The beach at the Boardwalk Boutique Hotel Aruba Credit: Courtesy of Boardwalk Boutique Hotel Aruba