You Can Get Paid to Stay at This Enchanting Hotel in Aruba for a Month — Here's How
They say, if you love what you do you'll never work a day in your life. This old adage couldn't be more true for whoever gets to fill the role of the "Social Media Resident" at the Boardwalk Hotel in Aruba.
The boutique hotel is on the hunt for a social media content creator to come to the island for a one-month residency program (with the option to extend).
According to a press release provided by the hotel, the selected candidate will receive airfare to Aruba, free accommodation at Boardwalk Hotel, a rental car, and a monthly allowance. And, thanks to Aruba's One Happy Workation program, the social media resident can work, play, and stay on the island for up to three months.
The independently owned hotel is a dreamy spot to spend a month. At the hotel, guests can choose from 46 chic casitas, all situated in the midst of wildly photogenic and lush gardens with plenty of colorful flowers thrown in for good measure. The rooms, like the exterior, are rather colorful, too, with bold Caribbean-inspired hues including pink corals and tropical blue furnishings throughout. Casitas also come with cozy white beds, sitting areas, kitchenettes, and outdoor seating areas. Some even come with standalone soaking tubs and others with plunge pools, ideal for a solo dip.
The social media resident will get to experience it all, as the job allows for them to stay in each of the seven casita categories. The job also allows the person to experience the beach, pool, the hotel's food and beverage offerings, and other amenities.
"If taking photos and videos is your passion, content creation under palm trees your dream, and having your content being shared with an international following your goal, then apply for this job opportunity with residency in Aruba," reads the statement put out by the hotel. All you need to do is fill out this short form to be considered.