30 Secret Islands to Visit for the Ultimate Secluded Vacation

The Vietnamese island of Phu Quoc might be considered a mini Phuket, but those looking to get far off the beaten path head to this little-known archipelago off Vietnam’s southeastern coast. An hour-long flight from Ho Chi Minh City brings you to Con Son, the largest (and only inhabited) member of the 16-island chain. Here, soaring granite cliffs border deserted beaches and crystal-blue water — imagine a tropical Amalfi Coast without the crowds. The bulk of Con Son accommodations are hostel-like budget spots, though there are a handful of boutique resorts, like the upscale Poulo Condor Boutique Resort and Spa and Six Senses Con Dao, which brings a decided dose of luxury to the island. Standing along a stretch of golden sand are 50 airy villas (all with private infinity pools) looking out onto the South China Sea. You may be tempted to never leave the resort, but the 20-square-mile island is well worth exploring. Hire a motorbike or a private guide to take you to the area’s most remote spots, including a 19th-century hilltop lighthouse and the spectacular Dam Tre Bay lagoon. Take a boat trip to Bay Canh, another island in the archipelago, for snorkeling, diving, and — if you’re lucky — seeing endangered hawksbill turtles during nesting season (May through September).