The Best Outdoor Activities in Bermuda

Bermuda may be the perfect outdoor playground: From pink-sand beaches to turquoise water, subterranean caves to lush jungles, and coral reefs to centuries-old forts, this 21-square-mile island has everything an outdoor adventurer could want. With miles and miles of places to explore, Bermuda's wide-open spaces make it the perfect destination to truly get away and disconnect. Here are nine outdoor activities that you may want to dip your toes into on your next trip to Bermuda.

1. Explore the Railway Trail.

Named for the train route that once wrapped around the island, the Railway Trail offers cyclists and hikers 18 miles of beautiful views and natural wonders. Divided into nine distinct sections, hikers can start at either end and walk the whole path, or pop in and out of areas as they see fit. Even better, motorized vehicles are prohibited on the trail, so you can expect peace and quiet along the way.

2. Hike Cooper’s Island Nature Reserve.

Located on the southeast tip of the island, this 12-acre nature reserve was once occupied by U.S. forces and later NASA. These days, locals and visitors come to explore Cooper Island, home to seabirds such as herons and kingfishers, ancient Bermuda cedar trees, and giant land crabs. Don't miss the reserve's Wildlife Observation Tower for panoramic views, and if you're lucky, a chance to spot whales and migratory birds (depending on the time of year).

3. Snorkel Bermuda’s coral reefs.

Bermuda boasts epic coral reefs, including North Rock, home to thousands of fish, shipwrecks, and purple sea fans. Or, consider booking a property right on the beach, so you can rent some snorkel gear and enjoy a day of underwater adventures closer to home base.

4. Descend into the Crystal Caves.

Bermuda is brimming with stunning natural wonders, even beneath the surface. The Crystal Caves in the island's Hamilton Parish, for example, shelters awe-inspiring rock formations and a crystal-clear lake. You will need to book a time to visit the caves, but luckily, reservations aren't required, which means you can keep your schedule as easy-breezy as the island.

5. Check out Bermuda’s chain of forts.

Bermuda has a 400-year-long military history, and visitors can get a taste of it at the forts on the island, including Fort Hamilton, Fort St. Catherine, and the Keep. The latter, Bermuda's largest fort, is home to the National Museum of Bermuda, where gold bars, jewelry, exhibits on the slave trade, and historical artifacts from the island's military history are on display.

6. Take in Walsingham Nature Reserve.

A perfect spot for adventure-seekers, the 12-acre Walsingham Nature Reserve shelters magical caves, subterranean grottos, dazzling mangrove ponds, and subtropical forests, all waiting to be explored. Visitors can walk the forest paths, swim in clear-blue waters, or even go cliff diving.

7. Go whale-watching.

Bermuda's whale-watching season runs each year from March through April, during which time some 10,000 humpback whales traverse its waters. Luckily, numerous boat tour companies, like the Island Tour Centre, offer half- and full-day whale-watching expeditions, on which you can spot these gentle creatures.

8. Birdwatch at Spittal Pond.

At 64 acres, Spittal Pond is Bermuda's largest nature reserve, and a birdwatcher's paradise. Don't forget to pack your binoculars — come winter, visitors may spot as many as 500 species of birds, including black and white warblers, American redstarts, ovenbirds, and more.

9. Enjoy golfing.