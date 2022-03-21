This Bahamas Private Island Is Surrounded by the Clearest Turquoise Water — and You Can Rent It on Vrbo

Private island vacations are the pinnacle of luxury travel . Few experiences beat having a dreamy stretch of land in the middle of the ocean all to yourself. And you really don't have to travel far for that.

Located a short flight from major East Coast airports and just a 15-minute boat ride from Eleuthera, in the Bahamas, Royal Island is a 430-acre private sanctuary surrounded by clear turquoise waters. The resort features five one-bedroom beach bungalows nestled among lush greenery and swaying palms. The villas have vaulted ceilings, large en-suite bathrooms with soaking tubs (stocked with plush linens and L'Occitane bath products), wraparound decks overlooking the ocean, and each is just steps away from the beach.

Guests of the five-star island, which was recently featured on Netflix's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals, can take advantage of various luxe amenities that will certainly elevate their experience. The large swimming pool and hot tub are the perfect spots to enjoy the stunning waterfront views with a cocktail at hand, while the gym and yoga center will keep guests active during their stay. And speaking of staying active, water sports enthusiasts will absolutely love it here. Snorkeling, stand-up paddleboarding, riding Jet Skis, spearfishing, kayaking, and swimming with the pigs at nearby Meeks Patch are just some of the fun activities that guests can enjoy. Need a massage? Head to the luxurious Beach Club and Spa for a relaxing body treatment. Foodies will be spoiled by a private chef who curates every meal in accordance with the guests' culinary preferences. From tasting and detox menus to make-your-own sushi night or freshly caught fish, nothing is off-limits. An on-site concierge handles visitors' every request while a daily housekeeping staff maintains the villas' impeccable condition.