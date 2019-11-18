Royal Caribbean Offers the First Overwater Cabanas in the Bahamas

An exclusive retreat on Royal Caribbean's private island destination is open for business, offering travelers unique luxury and relaxation during a cruise to the Bahamas.

Royal Caribbean guests who visit Perfect Day at CocoCay can upgrade their experience at Coco Beach Club, which has an oceanfront infinity pool, a complimentary restaurant, daybeds, and elevated amenities and services.

Travelers seeking an even more exclusive experience can reserve one of the 20 floating cabanas — the first overwater cabanas in the Bahamas. These cabanas float on the water — they're not built on stilts — and each is furnished with a hammock, slide, and a freshwater shower. In addition, Coco Beach Club offers 10 beach cabanas that can accommodate up to eight guests.

Coco Beach Club Credit: Courtesy of Royal Caribbean

Coco Beach Club's luxurious thatched-roof relaxation spaces may be the first of their kind in the Bahamas, but there are overwater bungalows elsewhere in the Caribbean, including at one hotel in Antigua and Barbuda. Overwater accommodations have also been popular at resorts in French Polynesia and the Maldives for many years.

To book a stay at Coco Beach Club, guests must be traveling on a Royal Caribbean cruise itinerary that stops at its island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay. Some adventures and amenities at Royal Caribbean's private island are free, including swimming in Oasis Lagoon, the largest freshwater pool in the Caribbean. Splashaway Bay water park is also complimentary.

Coco Beach Club Credit: Courtesy of Royal Caribbean

Pricing for the added experience of Coco Beach Club varies seasonally, starting at $54 for adults and $34 for children. Day passes to Coco Beach Club give guests access to the exclusive private beach, the clubhouse, the infinity pool, beach chairs and towels, and complimentary dining at the Coco Beach Club restaurant.

Upgraded access to the overwater cabanas begins at $1,299, or $949 for beach cabanas.