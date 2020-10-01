Why work from your living room when you can work from the beach in Antigua and Barbuda?

Antigua and Barbuda Will Allow Digital Nomads to Work From the Beach for 2 Years

Antigua and Barbuda is joining the growing list of destinations looking to lure digital nomads to work from paradise.

The Caribbean dual-island nation said this week that it would allow remote workers earning at least $50,000 a year to live and work there for up to two years through a new Nomad Digital Residence program.

Barbados and Aruba are among the countries that have already announced similar initiatives.

Antigua and Barbuda’s program provides special resident status to digital nomads who can show the means to support themselves and any accompanying family members as well as whose employers are based outside of the destination. The cost for a single applicant is $1,500. The application cost for a couple is $2,000 and for a family of three or more is $3,000.

Those who are able to gain digital nomad residency in Antigua and Barbuda will get access to the former British colony’s 365 beaches, world-class diving and deep sea fishing, ample rental car options, and excellent Wi-Fi and cellular coverage. “You can work in any part of the world from Antigua as if you were in your office or home,” Prime Minister Gaston Browne said in a statement.

Antigua and Barbuda gained its independence in 1981. English is its official language, and it has been largely spared from the effects of the coronavirus. On Sept. 26, it reported just three coronavirus cases, adding up to a total of about 100 cases since the pandemic began.

“We have learned how to detect infected persons quickly, how to treat them rapidly, and how to contain community spread,” Browne said.

Anyone coming to Antigua and Barbuda under the digital nomad program will need to maintain health insurance and pay market rates for health care during their stay.