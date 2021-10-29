Why This Stunning Caribbean Island Is a Must-visit for Tennis Players

Hotels, in fact, are the only game in town on most Caribbean islands—both for guests and the tennis-playing employees, who are allowed a precious few hours of off-the-clock training. Mitch Lake is no exception. As a child, he would hitchhike nearly seven miles from his home to Cap Juluca, a Belmond Hotel, on the island's southwestern tip, where he was an assistant to the head of the tennis program. It was there that Lake met a patron who wrote him letters of recommendation for a tennis scholarship in the United States. Now he's paying it forward.