“No man is an island,” said poet John Donne in 1624, but that hasn’t stopped men (and women) from seeking out island vacations. There’s just something about an island, whether you are living in the 17th or the 21st century, that seems to promise absolute tranquility. It’s a safe space to leave your email inbox behind. Travel + Leisure’s editors and contributors evaluate island vacations based on the ease or difficulty of getting there, the quality and value of accommodations, the food, drink, and other amenities available, as well as—most importantly—the sheer beauty of the backdrop. Tropical Island GetawaysTropical islands evoke paradise, and when you are on an island vacation it’s hard to disagree. Step back in time on Greece’s whitewashed and blue roofed Santorini, the southernmost outpost of the Cyclades. Steep yourself in the South Pacific on the Indonesian island of Bali, whose breathtaking temples are the stuff of desktop backgrounds. Saint Lucia, in the Caribbean, presents visitors with spectacular views of its dramatic Piton Mountains rising above the sea.Not all islands are tropical. (After all, trip to Manhattan is, arguably, an island vacation.) Vancouver Island, which sits just west of the city of Vancouver on the mainland, offers whale watching, sport fishing, hiking, and surfing. Scotland’s Isle of Skye shows off the unearthly, jagged ridge of Cuillin as well as the earthy tastes of the Talisker Scotch distillery. Off the coast of Ecuador, travelers can see the fragile ecosystem of the Galapagos, islands that helped Darwin give birth to the theory of evolution, while visitors can sample the eponymous wine on the Portuguese archipelago of Madeira.To each their own island, whether a traveler seeks a tropical escape or a more northerly destination: T+L will help you find your perfect island vacation. Stop by often for the latest news and information.

Fiji Reopens Next Month — and Here's the Perfect Resort to Enjoy It
You deserve some eco-friendly fun in the sun.
Mount Gay Rum Wants to Send You to Barbados to Help Save Our Oceans
And, of course, sip a little rum on the beach.
Ring in the New Year on Aruba's Only Private Island With This New Vacation Package
The overnight private island stay includes meals on the beach and butler service.
There's a New Five-star Private Island Retreat Opening in the Maldives — and We Got a Sneak Peek
Joali Being, the latest addition to the Joali Maldives collection, opens to wellness-seekers on Nov. 15.
The Only Way to Get to This New Fine-dining Experience in the Maldives Is by Zip Line — Seriously
The zip-line course is 600 feet long.
This $21,000-a-night Private Island in Indonesia Comes With Butler Service, Endless Spa Treatments, and More
Beloved resort Bawah Reserve just added six private residences on a newly unveiled island. Only accessible by seaplane, and only open to adults, Elang promises to be the must-visit retreat of 2022.
Why This Stunning Caribbean Island Is a Must-visit for Tennis Players
Anguilla is the best place in the Caribbean to play tennis—and luckily, the island's most luxurious resorts also have the best courts.
Maui Has Become a Go-to Destination for Pandemic-era Travelers — Here's How to Experience It Beyond the Beaches
And learn what 'Aloha' is really all about.
Explore a New Secret Thai Beach Every Day for a Week Thanks to This Luxury Resort's New Package
This Resort in Maui Wants You and Your Family to Spend 'Thanksgiving Under the Stars'
This Iconic Four Seasons Resort in Hawaii Just Debuted Stunning New Villas for a Next-level Escape
Hawaii Is Officially Welcoming Tourists Back on Nov. 1

Hawaii's 'Safe Travels' Program a Year Later: What to Know If You're Planning a Trip

The travel program was created in October of 2020 to allow visitors to travel to the state with minimal risk of spreading COVID-19.

The Madeira Islands Are Portugal's Best-kept Secret
You Can Watch an Opera Under Water at This Luxury Resort in the Maldives
A Gorgeous New Hotel Is Opening in the Maldives — and Private Butlers and Overwater Villas Are the Norm
Top 10 Islands in Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific
The Top 5 Islands in Asia
The Top Islands in Africa and the Middle East
The Top 20 Islands in Europe
The Top 25 Islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas
The Top 3 Canadian Islands
Top 5 Islands in Mexico and Central and South America
The Best Islands in Hawaii
The Top 15 Islands in the Continental U.S.
The Top 25 Islands in the World
You Can Go 'Volcano Surfing' While Staying on a Private Island in Nicaragua
Visit 4 Gorgeous East Coast Destinations in One Epic Private Jet Trip
Hawaii Gov. Discourages Travel to State Amid Uptick in COVID-19 Cases
This Private Island Resort in the Maldives Is Reopening After a Stunning 6-month Transformation
This Boozy Candy Company Is Giving an Engaged Couple a Luxurious 5-day Tropical Vacation
Tourists Arrested in Hawaii After Allegedly Lying About Vaccination Status
6 Expert Tips on How to Be a Responsible Traveler in Hawaii
The Best Time to Visit the Maldives
Acadia National Park Finally Has the Hotel It Deserves Thanks to a Stylish Renovation at The Claremont
This New Private Island Resort in the Maldives Offers Overwater Villas With Pools, Outdoor Bathtubs, and Butler Service
You Can Harvest Your Own Vegetables, Golf With Ocean Views, and Celebrate Hawaiian History at This Kauai Resort
How Did These Medieval Cloisters End Up in the Caribbean?
