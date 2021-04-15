Is there a better way to distance than on a private island?

You Can Rent an Entire Private Island in Ireland for You and 21 of Your Friends — Hot Tub and Beach Included

What better way to have a socially distanced vacation than by spending it on a private island?

But if you'd rather avoid the sun and the sand, you can still enjoy the perks of a private island vacation by visiting this Airbnb off the west coast of Ireland.

The Collanmore Island Lodge is located in Clew Bay, just 10 minutes by ferry from the town of Westport. Naturally, since it's a private island area, there are lots of amazing outdoor and water activities to do, including hanging out on your own private beach or outdoor garden, kayaking, and much more.

Airbnb house on a private island in Ireland Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

The lodge itself sleeps up to 22 people in a mix of double and single beds across four bedrooms, so it's a great place for you and your friends to enjoy a vacation while still maintaining social distance from the outside world. The lodge has its own hot tub and steam room for anyone who needs a little rest and relaxation, as well as an Irish-inspired bar area (which would need to be stocked by guests).

Cable TV, Wi-Fi, heating and air conditioning, a full kitchen, and an outdoor barbecue are also available for guests to cook their own meals, work, or enjoy some entertainment while on the island. According to the listing, there are also nearby ski lifts that are accessible for guests.

Airbnb house on a private island in Ireland Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

It should be noted, however, that Ireland is still under a national lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This means that travel is severely limited, except under special circumstances, and tourists to Ireland will have to wait until restrictions ease to enjoy a vacation there. However, social distancing may not go away any time soon (even after lockdown is officially "over"), so a private island may be a great way to enjoy your vacation without worrying about safety.

Nightly rates begin at $1,192 USD. For more information or to check availability, visit the Collanmore Island Lodge listing on Airbnb.