You Can Book a Trip for Only $1 With This Adventure Tour Company

Image zoom Kriangkrai Thitimakorn/Getty Images

Booking a trip can be hard to do, especially when you have to shell out tons of money upfront. While there are lots of affordable trips out there, you can’t always go to your dream destination on a shoestring budget.

To make things easier, adventure travel tour operator Intrepid Travel is offering customers the opportunity to book their dream vacation for only one dollar.

From now until Jan. 30, customers can pick from over 1,000 trip itineraries on the Intrepid Travel website and book them for only $1. Bookers can either search for their trips by destination, popularity, trip length, or other fine-tuned options on the Intrepid Travel website. Trips are still priced as advertised, but the upfront deposit is only one dollar.

Or, if you’re looking to knock out some New Year’s resolutions while you see the world, Intrepid Travel is also offering some custom-made trips centered around the most popular resolutions people make every time Jan. 1 rolls around.

For instance, if you’re looking to exercise more, the company’s surfing and kayaking trip in Costa Rica is sure to get your muscles moving. This week-long trip includes rafting on the Pacuare River, surfing in the Caribbean near Gandoca Manzanillo Wildlife Refuge, and kayaking through Tortuguero National Park in search of monkeys, toucans, and jaguars.

For those who are on a healthy eating kick, the company has an eight-day Italy Vegan Food Adventure. Travelers will get to eat at delicious vegan restaurants in Venice, try a cooking class in Bologna, and visit local markets for fresh ingredients.

Those who want to reduce stress or focus on their spiritual growth can take a 10-day Portuguese Camino Tour or a nine-day Spirit of Bali & Nusa Lembongan tour. Travelers can enjoy a more relaxed way of life while visiting historical and cultural sites from Porto, Portugal to the Spanish wine region of Caldas de Reis. In Bali, travelers can dive into Balinese culture by diving into the sights, sounds, and tastes of the country, including special ceremonies, visiting lush rice fields and terraces, and learning about local cuisine and customs.

If you’re just looking to learn something new, the company has a 15-day India Wilderness & Wildlife tour that lets you discover all kinds of diverse animal life on safaris and see ancient tribal art in Bhopal, as well as tasting plenty of delicious, local cuisine.

There are plenty of amazing trips to explore on Intrepid Travel, many of which are only being offered to book for a $1 deposit. The offer ends on Jan. 30 and all trips must be scheduled for between Feb. 15 and Dec. 31, 2020. So, this is the ultimate opportunity to keep your New Year’s resolution.

More information can be found on the Intrepid Travel website.