The itinerary includes visits to the Blarney Castle and Ring of Kerry, as well as a private hurling lesson and participation in a habitat restoration project.

You Could Win a 12-day Trip to Ireland for 2 — All You Have to Do Is Solve Some Riddles

The luck of the Irish will soon be sending one winner and a guest on an epic 12-day Ireland trip worth $6,000.

To enter, visit the contest page every day between Oct. 18-22 to solve a new riddle (A clue: The answer will all be among Insight Vacations' Irish itinerary pages.) Then between Oct. 22-29, submit the five answers for a chance to win the trip. One winner will be selected from the correct entries and be notified the week of Nov. 1.

Ireland opened to American tourists over the summer after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"American travelers are returning to Ireland, where they will be greeted with the genuine warmth and generosity that the Irish are so well known for," Insight Vacations president Guy Young said in a statement sent to Travel + Leisure. "Ireland continues to be one of the most popular destinations for our Insight guests and we are delighted to be partnering with Tourism Ireland and Tourism Northern Ireland on this promotion."

The winner will then set off on an Irish vacation next year on the itinerary which includes all the Irish essentials, like the Ring of Kerry, Blarney Castle, and Giant's Causeway. They'll also be treated to a storyteller's tour of Londonderry and given a choice of activities in Killarney, like hiking in Killarney National Park or riding a horse-drawn jaunting car.

The trip also includes more in-depth experiences, including two VIP activities—a guided tour of Dublin's Trinity College and entry into The Book of Kells. Among the most unique aspects of the vacation will be a private lesson on the 3,000-year-old sport of hurling, as well as helping with habitat restoration to help protect the country's biodiversity through a Make Travel Matter experience.