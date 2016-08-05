Getting a new full-time gig is thrilling, and the very best way to start a new position is by taking enough time to reset. Our recommendation? Take a vacation.

Planning a trip in between jobs can get a bit tricky — you don't want to take too much time off, and you don't want to start off your first day at the new gig still recovering from your adventure. And with so many destinations to choose from it can be overwhelming to find something that's going to refresh, reset, and revitalize you, making sure you're ready to take on your new tasks with enthusiasm. But don't worry; we're here to help.

We pulled together 20 one-week trips for every kind of traveler, whether you're looking to spend some quality time with nature, buy a show-stopping work wardrobe, or eat your weight in local delicacies. We rounded up these international trips based on the sort of restorative, engaging activities the areas have on offer.