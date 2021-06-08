With Vineyards, Beaches, and Quaint Villages, Île de Ré Is France's Best-kept Secret

When the heat became unbearable, we climbed back onto our electric caravan and toured the neighborhood of Les Portes, as Henri had suggested. It was quiet and residential in a comfortably gentrified way, without anything like the tourist volume of St.-Martin or even Ars. It was where we would get a place, I told Valentine, if I had an extra million or two to spare. She shushed me (truth be told, I say some version of this refrain to her everywhere new that we go, though such promiscuity certainly makes it no less true) and stopped to point out the wry humor in the names of the exquisite little cobblestoned streets called impasses: "Impasse du Paradis" (literally, dead-end of paradise); "Bout du Monde" (end of the world); "Sortilèges" (sorcery!).