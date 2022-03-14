This Luxe UK Road Trip Will Take You to English Wine Country, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and 5-star Hotels

Golden light on the hills of the Peak District, Derbyshire, England. A bendy road leading down into the Edale Valley in early summer.

Golden light on the hills of the Peak District, Derbyshire, England. A bendy road leading down into the Edale Valley in early summer.

Luxury road trips have exploded in popularity in the past couple of years, with many companies offering an elevated take on this all-time classic. So if you're looking for a memorable and luxurious driving tour, consider Iconic Luxury Hotels' newly launched Iconic Road Trip that takes guests on a 10-day guided journey from London through the British countryside. The company partnered with Luxury Vacations UK to create a bespoke itinerary that lets you see the best of the UK — and we don't just mean the landmarks.

During the 10-day adventure, guests will stay at some of the country's finest hotels, such as the glamorous Cliveden House (where Meghan Markle stayed the night before her wedding), Chewton Glen (home to the famous treehouse suites), and The Mayfair Townhouse, to name a few.

Exterior of Chewton Glen Credit: Adam Lynk/Courtesy of Iconic Luxury Hotels

Your ultimate British vacation will start in London, where you'll tour Westminster, St. Paul's Cathedral, and Windsor Castle, among other attractions, and experience two of the capital's most sought-after properties: The Mayfair Townhouse or 11 Cadogan Gardens. Then, you will head to England's idyllic sparkling wine region, Sussex, where you'll tour Winston Estate Winery and drive through bucolic New Forest National Park.

Exterior of The Mayfair Townhouse Credit: Courtesy of Iconic Luxury Hotels

The second part of your British road trip will take you to several UNESCO World Heritage Sites. First up, it's England's beautiful Jurassic Coast, a geological gem, where you'll explore its majestic coastline by boat and visit the formidable ruins of Corfe Castle.

Then, you'll visit the historic Salisbury Cathedral, the tallest medieval church in the world, and spend some time in Bath, which has been known as a spa town for nearly two millennia (and as of most recently, the set for Netflix's hit period drama Bridgerton.)

And finally, enjoy the stunning landscapes and castles of Wales before you head to Oxford, England's oldest university city. Then, take a full day to relax like royalty at Cliveden House and take a private boat cruise on the Thames.

Aerial view of the grounds at Cliveden House Credit: Courtesy of Iconic Luxury Hotels

"The city-to-country itinerary has always been a desire for travelers, especially those arriving internationally, but over the past few years, we found more of our guests asking for expert local knowledge for when they were driving around the countryside," Andrew Stembridge, executive director of Iconic Luxury Hotels, told Travel + Leisure via email. "This is why we decided to create a thoughtfully bespoke road trip that offers a quintessentially English countryside experience. It's also a way for us to connect all of our unique, individual hotels into one experience, so travelers can see the breadth of the Iconic Luxury Hotels portfolio."

Since this is a private road trip, you can fully customize the itinerary to match your preferences. Picnic at the ruins of a castle? Check. Lunch at a Michelin-starred restaurant? Check. An impromptu stop to go antique shopping? Check.