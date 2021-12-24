Iceland Is Known For Its Extraordinary Landscapes — See the Best of the Ring Road Through a Photographer's Lens

More recently, Icelanders have revisited their own country as vacationers. Traveling abroad was impossible because of COVID-19, but the tourism industry has become an important part of our economy in the past 15 years, and there was a consensus among islanders that it was up to us to save what we could of it. My wife and I took to the Ring Road, the famous highway that loops the island, visiting both places dear to us and parts of Iceland I had never seen before. The rocky mountain giants were newly mind-blowing, the fragile flora deeply touching. It was good to be reminded why people flock to this land from all over the globe. What had changed since my younger days was that this time around we experienced its riches in the company of our new compatriots—immigrants who have arrived in recent years from Poland, from Thailand, from the Philippines. It is in their discoveries, their new connection to Iceland's rugged nature, that we can renew our own relationships to it.