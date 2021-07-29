This Glamping Company Is Opening It First West Coast Resort at Charlie Chaplin's Favorite Outdoor Spot

Huttopia, a family-owned resort company, has long been a favorite for outdoor lovers and adventure enthusiasts all over the globe, and now they're headed to California with its first west coast location.

Referred to as "the perfect escape for urban-dwelling wilderness lovers seeking an immersive natural experience with family and friends," Huttopia Paradise Springs is located in the middle of the Angeles National Forest in the San Gabriel Mountains, just 90 minutes from Los Angeles.

"We're ecstatic to finally have the opportunity to share the news of our Huttopia Paradise Springs opening," co-founder Céline Bossanne shared with Travel + Leisure in a statement. "We've had our eye on Southern California for quite some time and feel that the unique oasis-like setting of Paradise Springs amidst the desert region will be a breath of fresh air for visitors. With its storied past and iconic locale, we hope to establish the location as our U.S. flagship property in the coming year."

The site comes with 135 private acres of forest for guests to explore. It's a place where guests can feel fully immersed in California history as well because the camp is the site of the former prohibition-era retreat "Paradise Mountain Resort and Trout Club."

According to Huttopia, the club was owned by actor-brothers Wallace and Noah Beery. It was a favorite retreat for the Hollywood elite who would "escape to the starlit desert for indulgence beyond the watchful eye of authorities and fans." The resort even played host to stars like Charlie Chaplin, Gloria Swanson, Mary Pickford, and John Wayne. Chaplin even built a cabin that's still on the property today.

Kicking off this summer, Huttopia Paradise Springs will offer guests the chance to stay in one of 12 glamping tents made out of wood and canvas, with additional lodging rolling out for the 2022 season. Each tent will come with electricity, bedding, and the option of private bathrooms and camp kitchens. Tents will also come with an enclosed deck and an outdoor lounge area with a barbecue.

The camp itself will also offer a central restaurant, a spring water pool, a playground for younger guests, and more. As a nod to its bootlegging past, Huttopia Paradise Springs will also be a "BYOB" destination.