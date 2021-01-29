Detroit's Shinola Hotel Just Curated the Perfect Weekend Escape

Detroit is ready for you to come back to enjoy everything the city has to offer, with an especially warm welcome by Bedrock Detroit and the Shinola Hotel.

Bedrock Detroit, a full-service commercial real estate firm, launched its new initiative, "Decked out Detroit," a four-month effort to support the local community by highlighting the best shops, restaurants, and activities the city has to offer. And now, it has the perfect way for you to get involved: a two-day itinerary with lodging accommodations at Shinola Hotel.

Decked out Detroit, the company explained in a statement, "sheds light on all the city has to offer from amazing dining and live entertainment to family-friendly activities, shopping for all and incredible architecture, giving guests a great introduction to the iconic Motor City."

Image zoom Credit: Emily Berger/Courtesy of Shinola Hotel

Thanks to the initiative, the company explained, travelers can experience Detroit's new downtown retail pop-up shops, ice skating rink, drive-in movie experience, authentic Italian cuisine, and much more.

With its partnership with Shinola, Bedrock created a two-day suggested itinerary to help travelers truly immerse themselves in everything awesome that Detroit has to offer.

Day one

Arrive and check into the Shinola Hotel. Then, in the morning, venture to local restaurants Eatori Market and Avalon Café & Bakery before heading out to explore Detroit's new downtown retail pop-up at Parker's Alley. There, stop in at Playground Detroit, a gallery and exhibition space featuring local Detroit artists. Then, pop over to Dose Collective, a retail store featuring 23 different brands that are locally based, and shop at Krispy Addicts, a clothing boutique featuring mid to high-end streetwear brands.

After a bit of retail therapy, lace up your skates for some ice skating at Campus Martius. When you're ready to warm up, snag a hot chocolate from Cannelle Detroit, or warm up with a hearty meal at San Morello in their new heated Birdy Boxes. Then, end the day with a 7 pm movie screening at the Monroe Drive-in Theatre.

Image zoom Credit: Emily Berger/Courtesy of Shinola Hotel

Then, of course, relax in your super chic room at the Shinola Hotel. Opt for a room with a record player to unwind with some classic vinyl before settling into a steamy bath with the hotel's signature Rayl's Luxury Amenities with Shinola's Signature Scent.

Day Two

Wake up and grab a morning brew from Madcap Coffee in Parker's Alley to help start the day off right, and head down the block for a grab a to-go breakfast sandwich from Iggy's Eggies outdoor window.

Image zoom Credit: Emily Berger/Courtesy of Shinola Hotel

After fueling up, Bedrock Detroit suggests going for a stroll along the Detroit Riverwalk (just make sure to bundle up as you will get chilly). The company suggests taking part in the Albert Kahn architecture walking and biking tour for those who need a little bit more structure.

From here, we've got a sad bit of sad news. It's time to check out from Shinola Hotel. Or, you could always extend for another day or two and do it all over again.