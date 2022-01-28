There's More to the Niagara Falls Region Than the Iconic Waterfall — Here's How to Plan the Perfect Trip

On our second morning we met Harper, our guide for a tour that followed the journey of the enslaved Africans (including Harper's own ancestors) who made their way to Canada. Most history books stop with their arrival via the Underground Railroad, but Harper shared what happened in the decades that followed. She told us about Josiah Henson—a once-enslaved man who found his way to freedom along with his wife and four children, inspired Harriet Beecher Stowe's novel Uncle Tom's Cabin, and became a founder of one of the most successful Black communities in southern Ontario. Harper also talked about the predecessor of the NCAAP, a civil rights organization called the Niagara Movement, which had its initial meeting in 1905 in Fort Erie, a town on the Niagara River. As I looked out at the powerful waters, I found it hard not to become emotional at the thought of the men, women, and children who risked their lives to cross over to freedom.