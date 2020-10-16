Inside the Resort Where This Season's 'Bachelorette' Cast Quarantined — and What to Do If You Visit

In case you’ve been living under a rock, let us tell you the biggest news in entertainment: The Bachelorette is back, and this season is looking to be more controversial than ever. However, we’re not here to dig into the contestants' love lives. Instead, we’re here to present you with everything you need to head to Palm Springs and live your own Bachelorette fantasies too.

Image zoom Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria

Where to stay:

The entire cast of season 16 quarantined together at the luxury La Quinta Resort & Club. Though technically about 30 minutes from Palm Springs, the resort is an ideal location for both a getaway and easy access to more attractions. The resort is now open to the general public, so everyone can come and stay with friends, family, or a gaggle of suitors too.

Image zoom Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria

Where to relax:

Though you may not have access to the fantasy suite, guests in Palm Springs can still find plenty of places to relax and unwind. That could mean paying a visit to the mineral pools at Spring Resort & Day Spa or getting a holistic treatment at JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa.

Image zoom Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria

Where to take a romantic partner:

Those on the hunt for a perfect date spot in Palm Springs can head to the recently reopened Palm Springs Aerial Tramway. The romantic 10-minute, 2.5-mile ride takes guests to the Mountain Station, where they can step out and take in the breathtaking views for miles around. At the top, guests can snap a few photos or head out for a hike together and explore more than 50 miles of nature trails.

Roundtrip tickets are $26.95, or lovers of the tram can grab an annual pass for $160.

Where to eat on a new date:

There are plenty of delicious dining options around Palm Springs, but perhaps none are as romantic as Lavender Bistro. The restaurant includes plenty of outdoor dining, all set under the glittering twinkle lights enveloping the mature trees throughout the space. Couples can split plates like lobster and avocado salad, an ahi tuna tower, madras yellow curry, and top it all off with a delicious chocolate lava cake.