This 'House of Gucci'-inspired Vacation Takes You to Rome, Milan, and Lake Como for a Taste of Italian Glamour

"House of Gucci," the film featuring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, came to the big screen on Nov. 25, bringing plenty of glitz, glamour, fashion, and a deep appreciation for all things Italian with it. And that's exactly why the global guided vacation company Trafalgar created an exclusive eight-day trip throughout Italy — so you can get a dose of Gucci straight from the source.

Shopping in Milan Credit: Courtesy of Trafalgar

The eight-day adventure kicks off in the Italian fashion capital of Milan, which is still home to the Gucci headquarters and where the film's protagonists (and real-life couple) Maurizio Gucci and Patrizia Reggiani were married.

In Milan, guests on the trip will explore both filming sites and city highlights including La Scala Opera House and the famed Duomo before heading off to Italy's most famous lake and vacation hot spot, Lake Como.

Scenic view of Lake Como Credit: Courtesy of Trafalgar

"See some of the most beautiful villas in Italy – homes to the rich and famous, where many have stayed, including Gianni Versace, Sophia Loren, George Clooney, and Churchill just to name a few," the itinerary reads. "You can also view the beautiful Villa Balbiano that was used to film some scenes in 'House of Gucci.' The rest of the day is free to enjoy shopping in the boutiques of Como, famous for its silk products."

'Villa Balbiano' in Tremezzina, Lake Como A general view of 'Villa Balbiano' in Tremezzina, filming location for the movie 'House of Gucci' on March 12, 2021 in Como, Italy. | Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Other trip highlights include browsing the flagship Gucci store in Rome, exploring the resort town of Gressoney Saint Jean located at the foot of the highest mountain in the Pennine Alps (which is used as a stand-in for St. Moritz in the film), spending the day at Florence's Gucci Garden featuring a boutique and bi-level gallery rooms that illustrate the Gucci story, and more.

The duomo in Florence Credit: Courtesy of Trafalgar