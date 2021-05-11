Here's How You Could Win $15,000 in Hotel Upgrades This Summer

Vaccinated and ready to travel? Maybe you could use an upgrade to make up for having to spend over a year at home.

The travel app Hotwire wants to help one user get their best "vaxxication" this year. Research by Destination Analysts shows that 72 percent of Americans are reporting that they were in a "ready-to-travel mindset" as recently as mid-April — up nearly 20 percent since January. In addition, about 75 percent of American travelers have actually started planning to take at least one trip in the next three months.

But even though we're all clawing at the chance to get away, budget is still a big factor in where you're able to go. That's why Hotwire wants to upgrade your summer vacation by filling it with $15,000 worth of five-star hotel stays.

The Five-Star Summer Giveaway lets users upgrade to a hotel with a better location, better amenities, and a better experience for the same price as a regular, less expensive room. In order to enter the sweepstakes and find some hot hotel rates right now, simply download the Hotwire app and find a Hot Rate hotel deal for a trip between June 4 and September 6. Then, follow Hotwire on Twitter and tweet them your deal by tagging the brand and using the hashtags #5StarSummer and #Sweepstakes.

All participants must be over 18 and have a Twitter account. No purchase is necessary in order to enter. Participants simply have to find a good deal for their upcoming vacation and tweet about it to Hotwire.

Only one user will win the grand prize of $15,000 to put towards stays in destinations of your choice this summer. Everyone else will just get a great rate.

The contest is live until Friday, May 14. For more information about the sweepstakes, visit the Hotwire blog. Or, to make a booking for your next vacation, visit the Hotwire main website or download the app.