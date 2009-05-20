Hotel Villas
With the demand for villas going through the proverbial roof, hotels are responding by offering their own secluded retreats—with the added benefit of resort amenities. Here are some of our favorites.
BARBADOS The 7,300-square-foot, five-bedroom Villa at Sandy Lane (866/444-4080; www.sandylane.com; from $10,000 a night, including breakfast) has a private pool and beach access.
MAURITIUS The three-bedroom residence at One & Only Le Touessrok (888/691-8081; www.oneandonlyresorts.com; from $8,200 a night, including breakfast and dinner) is a lesson in Indian Ocean chic, with infinity-edge pools, outdoor tropical-rain showers, and personal butlers.
MALDIVES Soneva Gili Resort & Spa (www.sixsenses.com; from $10,000 a night) has upped the ante with its Private Reserve: a compound of overwater bungalows with its own spa, gym, and coral pool.