19 Hotel Pools Around the World With Incredible Views
Everyone loves a hotel room with a view, whether it looks out at the ocean, a lush garden, or a city skyline. A beautiful vista takes you beyond the borders of windows and walls, adding to the pleasure of being in a new place.
Why not a look for a pool with a view when you plan your next getaway? Whether you enjoy it while splashing in warm water or lounging in the sun, a spectacular view will enhance the experience.
Check out our list of tempting destinations as you plan your summer vacation or an escape from the last chills of winter.
The Loren at Pink Beach: Tucker's Town, Bermuda
Look out over the Atlantic Ocean from The Loren's infinity-edge pool, carved into the rock above the private pink sand beach. This boutique hotel's rooms all face the Atlantic, so there's no need to leave the view when you return to your suite.
Grand Ferdinand: Vienna, Austria
With its perfect location in the heart of the city, the hotel's Grand Etage rooftop pool provides spectacular views of Vienna both day and night.
Four Seasons Resort O'ahu at Ko Olina: Oahu, Hawaii
Located on the western side of the resort, the adults-only pool is perfectly situated for enjoying Oahu's stunning sunsets. Look out over the Pacific Ocean while savoring a quiet retreat, a relaxing swim, or an expertly-mixed cocktail.
Grand Hotel Tremezzo: Lake Como, Italy
This floating pool at the historic five-star resort is set on top of Lake Como, providing endless water views along with stunning vistas of Bellagio and the Gringe mountains.
Kimpton Everly Hotel: Los Angeles
The Hollywood hotel's fifth-floor rooftop pool offers views of palm trees, city skyline, and the Hollywood Hills in the distance. Spectacular both during daytime and at night when twinkling lights change the scenery, there's an outdoor lounge area for enjoying food and drinks along with the view.
Gansevoort Meatpacking: New York City
The hotel's year-round heated rooftop pool provides 360-degree views of the Hudson River and Manhattan. After daytime swimming, watch the sunset over the river and then enjoy the nighttime city lights and a cocktail or snack from the Plunge Rooftop Bar + Lounge.
Mulia Villas: Bali, Indonesia
The stunning oceanfront infinity Oasis Pool looks out over the Indian Ocean and the neighboring hilltop temple. Adding to the beauty of the view, graceful statues of Balinese women in a traditional pose flank the pool.
Snake River Sporting Club: Jackson, Wyoming
The Snake River Sporting Club's grand piano-shaped infinity pool looks out over the Snake River Canyon and Bridger-Teton National Forest. As the sun sets behind the Snake River Range, it's time to warm by the adjacent fire pit and enjoy the natural beauty of the pool's surroundings.
The Palms Turks and Caicos: Providenciales, Turks and Caicos
Gaze out at the blue sea and white sand beach from this serpentine infinity pool as you wait for sunset on your poolside lounge. Take a dip in the island hot tub and enjoy a snack or cocktail on the gracefully curved deck.
Montage Laguna Beach: Laguna Beach, California
The Mosaic Pool offers uninterrupted views of the Pacific, and its colorful design, composed of 500,000 mosaic tiles, is gorgeous in itself. Palm trees, grass areas, and plenty of lounge chairs make this a most inviting spot.
Banyan Tree Mayakoba: Riviera Maya, Mexico
Take a seat at the resort's swim-up bar and gaze at the Caribbean as you sip a margarita. Or enjoy a view of mangrove-lined canals or the El Camaleon golf course from your private pool at this all-villa hotel. Either way, your surroundings will be a beautiful part of the picture.
The Curtain: London, England
One of the city's rare year-round heated rooftop pools, it's the perfect place to take in the view of East London's Shoreditch neighborhood. This new hotel offers an all-day rooftop restaurant and bar for your poolside enjoyment.
The Inn at Dos Brisas: Washington, Texas
This luxury resort features an infinity pool overlooking a wide open expanse of rolling meadows, trees, and grazing horses. Guests may also choose the seclusion of their hacienda with lake views from their private pool and patio.
Grace Santorini: Santorini, Greece
This infinity pool overlooking the Aegean Sea from the hotel's clifftop location brings stunning, uninterrupted views across the caldera and Skaros Rock, along with breathtaking sunsets.
Hotel Xcaret Mexico: Playa del Carmen, Mexico
The resort's Casa Fuego rooftop pool boasts full views of the ocean below and a clear glass swim-through bridge. The pool is equipped with a camera that will snap your photo as you swim through the bridge, giving you the perfect selfie souvenir.
Regent Porto Montenegro: Tivat, Montenegro
On the shores of Boka Bay, the resort features an infinity pool with panoramic views of the marina and bay. In addition, there are pools at The Yacht Club and The Pool Club offering bay views and plush sunbeds.
Sagamore Pendry Baltimore: Baltimore, Maryland
Located on the city's historic Recreation Pier, the hotel boasts a private pool and expansive deck with outdoor dining and plenty of room for relaxing at the water's edge. Guests enjoy panoramic views of the harbor, marina, and city skyline from poolside lounge chairs or cabanas.
Kimpton Sawyer Hotel: Sacramento, California
Located on the third floor of this new hotel, the city's first rooftop pool overlooks downtown Sacramento, trendy Downtown Commons, and Golden 1 Center. From the pool, there's a unique view into the Center when its doors are opened during events.
Orient Jerusalem: Jerusalem, Israel
This rooftop infinity pool looks out over the Old City of Jerusalem. Enjoy the view from the pool or settle into one of their plush cabanas.