Hot Tips: The Kids' Menu Grows Up
Hey, squirt, how about some mac and mascarpone?It's on the kids' menu (yes, the kids' menu) at the Bacara Resort's Bistro (8301 Hollister Ave., Santa Barbara, Calif.; 805/571-4217 ), along with heirloom-tomato soup and petit filet of beef with pommes frites ($15 for appetizer and entrée). The Bistro isn't the only place that's catering to healthier, more sophisticated young tastes. On Carnival Cruise Lines (800/ 227-6482; www.carnival.com ), children can opt for grilled salmon or the 35-item salad bar. And at O'Naturals (www.onaturals.com for locations ), a new organic-foods restaurant chain from the CEO of Stonyfield Farm, grilled-cheese sandwiches are made on flatbread; the potatoes are roasted, not fried; and the turkey dog is wrapped in a tortilla. Beverages are also getting an upgrade. At Bin 36 Lincolnshire (275 Parkway Dr., Lincolnshire, Ill.; 847/808-9463 ), kids can order flights of milk (chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, and plain) or juice (apple, orange, cranberry, and pineapple) for $3.50—and glasses come on paper place mats with space for tasting notes.
—Emily Holt
Bin 36 Lincolnshire
Bacara Resort's Bistro
The more casual option of Bacara Resort's restaurants, The Bistro serves Mediterranean and Continental cuisine in both indoor and patio settings, with prime views of the Pacific Ocean. At breakfast, look for brioche French toast and cured salmon bagels (The Bistro smokes and cures it's fish and meat on-site). The lunch menu includes salads, pizzas, and pastas, while dinner brings more composed entrees such as a brined pork chop, which comes with Swiss chard, apple-smoked bacon, and carrot puree. Cooking with the freshest local ingredients, The Bistro gets its vegetables from the resort's garden. Consult with the sommelier for help choosing from the more than 200 wines.