Hot Tips: The Kids' Menu Grows Up

Hey, squirt, how about some mac and mascarpone?It's on the kids' menu (yes, the kids' menu) at the Bacara Resort's Bistro (8301 Hollister Ave., Santa Barbara, Calif.; 805/571-4217 ), along with heirloom-tomato soup and petit filet of beef with pommes frites ($15 for appetizer and entrée). The Bistro isn't the only place that's catering to healthier, more sophisticated young tastes. On Carnival Cruise Lines (800/ 227-6482; www.carnival.com ), children can opt for grilled salmon or the 35-item salad bar. And at O'Naturals (www.onaturals.com for locations ), a new organic-foods restaurant chain from the CEO of Stonyfield Farm, grilled-cheese sandwiches are made on flatbread; the potatoes are roasted, not fried; and the turkey dog is wrapped in a tortilla. Beverages are also getting an upgrade. At Bin 36 Lincolnshire (275 Parkway Dr., Lincolnshire, Ill.; 847/808-9463 ), kids can order flights of milk (chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, and plain) or juice (apple, orange, cranberry, and pineapple) for $3.50—and glasses come on paper place mats with space for tasting notes.

—Emily Holt