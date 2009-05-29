Hot Tips: Get a Job, Kid

Juniors jump-start their career training at two new Florida attractions. Teens can enlist in Kennedy Space Center's ATX-Astronaut Training Experience (Cape Canaveral; 321/449-4400; www.kennedyspacecenter.com; $225 for the day). After a briefing, "crew members" take part in simulator exercises leading up to a mock launch. The 140,000-square-foot Wannado City (Sawgrass Mills, Sunrise; 888/926-6236; www.wannadocity.com; kids 3-14, $24.95, 15 and older, $15.95) bills itself as the country's first role-playing theme park, where children can take a crack at more than 100 professions—from archaeologist to circus performer.