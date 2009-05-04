Great New Digital Cameras | T+L Family

Are you an auteur-in-training or a straight shooter?Whatever your approach to taking family vacation photos, we found the digital camera that will click with you.

E-mail Addict

Nikon Coolpix S7c

This compact, Wi-Fi–equipped model has great color accuracy and an iPod-like click wheel for reviewing pictures—and can zip images directly to all of your relatives’ in-boxes. nikon.com; $350

Trendsetter

Samsung NV11

Techies love the button rows around the LCD screen that allow for quick scrolling through shooting and editing menus. The 5x Schneider-Kreuznach optical zoom and matte-black brushed-aluminum finish lend the model a bit of design cachet. samsung.com; $400

Weight Watcher

Casio Exilim EX S770

A wide-screen display, seven-plus megapixels, and MPEG-4 video formatting packed into a pocket-slim, featherlight (4.5 ounces!) body. casio.com; $300

Snapaholic

Canon PowerShot G7

The versatility of a pro- level camera—manual or auto-focus, a 35-210mm lens, stellar performance in low-light situations—without the price and bulk. canon.com; $550

Price-Conscious Pro

Pentax K100D

Inspired by a much-loved decades-old model, the 6.1-megapixel SLR can capture 2.8 images per second and accommodate any Pentax lens, even a pre-digital one. pentax.com; $700 with 18-55mm lens

Daredevil

Olympus Stylus 720 SW

All the point-and-shoot basics, such as image stabilization and a 3x optical zoom, in a durable stainless-steel frame that can be dunked in water or dropped from five feet. olympus.com; $380

Put your budding shutterbugs in charge of taking the family vacation pics. Here, two well-priced cameras that guarantee good results.

Fujifilm FinePix Z5fd

This snazzy model comes in silver, rose, or chocolate brown. It packs six megapixels and a dual-shot function, which captures an image with and without flash. The blog mode instantly resizes pics to make them Web-ready. www.bestbuy.com; $220

Sony Cyber-shot DSC-S700