Great New Digital Cameras | T+L Family
E-mail Addict
Nikon Coolpix S7c
This compact, Wi-Fi–equipped model has great color accuracy and an iPod-like click wheel for reviewing pictures—and can zip images directly to all of your relatives’ in-boxes. nikon.com; $350
Trendsetter
Samsung NV11
Techies love the button rows around the LCD screen that allow for quick scrolling through shooting and editing menus. The 5x Schneider-Kreuznach optical zoom and matte-black brushed-aluminum finish lend the model a bit of design cachet. samsung.com; $400
Weight Watcher
Casio Exilim EX S770
A wide-screen display, seven-plus megapixels, and MPEG-4 video formatting packed into a pocket-slim, featherlight (4.5 ounces!) body. casio.com; $300
Snapaholic
Canon PowerShot G7
The versatility of a pro- level camera—manual or auto-focus, a 35-210mm lens, stellar performance in low-light situations—without the price and bulk. canon.com; $550
Price-Conscious Pro
Pentax K100D
Inspired by a much-loved decades-old model, the 6.1-megapixel SLR can capture 2.8 images per second and accommodate any Pentax lens, even a pre-digital one. pentax.com; $700 with 18-55mm lens
Daredevil
Olympus Stylus 720 SW
All the point-and-shoot basics, such as image stabilization and a 3x optical zoom, in a durable stainless-steel frame that can be dunked in water or dropped from five feet. olympus.com; $380
Put your budding shutterbugs in charge of taking the family vacation pics. Here, two well-priced cameras that guarantee good results.
Fujifilm FinePix Z5fd
This snazzy model comes in silver, rose, or chocolate brown. It packs six megapixels and a dual-shot function, which captures an image with and without flash. The blog mode instantly resizes pics to make them Web-ready. www.bestbuy.com; $220
Sony Cyber-shot DSC-S700
The sturdy metal-frame point-and-shoot is simple but versatile, and performs well in high-speed and low-light situations—great for catching soccer-field highlights or birthday-cake candles. www.sony.com; $180