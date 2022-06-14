Expedia just released a report on honeymoon trends — and here's where newlyweds are heading this year.

This Country Is the Top Honeymoon Destination of 2022, According to Expedia

The pandemic put a halt not only on a lot of people's wedding plans but also on their honeymoons. In fact, a whopping 97% of couples were forced to cancel, downsize, or scrap their post-nuptial trips over the last two years, according to a new survey by Expedia. But as COVID-19 restrictions lift and countries open up to travelers again, 2022 is projected to be a big year for both weddings and honeymoons. In fact, make that "mega-moons," because according to Expedia, 53% of couples plan on spending more on their honeymoons than they originally budgeted, and an impressive 83% are planning multiple honeymoons.

Skyline Of Inverness In The Scottish Highlands Credit: Faba-Photograhpy/Getty Images

The online travel booking site also polled couples on their top honeymoon destinations, and the big winner was none other than the United Kingdom.

Skyline, Dean Village, Edinburgh, Lothian, Scotland Credit: Joe Daniel Price/Getty Images

Most couples said they are hoping to plan a trip across the pond that includes a mix of urban and countryside experiences in Scotland and England. Expedia offers a dream itinerary that's gaining popularity on their site. It starts with a tour of Edinburg's medieval Old Town and a train ride along the majestic Glenfinnan Viaduct built 100 feet above the ground (the landmark also served as a filming location for the Harry Potter movies). Then, your romantic adventure continues through the Scottish Highlands with landmarks like Urquhart Castle at Loch Ness, St. Andrews Cathedral, Culloden Battlefield, and Clava Cairns. Your honeymoon would end in London, where Expedia recommends checking out Kensington Gardens as well as some of the English capital's trendy restaurants and The Connaught Bar, crowned the World's Best Bar several times. Visits to Bath, Windsor Castle, and Stonehenge are also part of the itinerary.

London skyline with Tower Bridge and skyscrapers of London City at sunset, England, UK Credit: Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

Expedia's list of top honeymoon destinations also includes Dubai, which ranked second, and Paris at No. 3. According to the poll, almost half of respondents, or 48%, said they wanted to visit museums, art galleries, and shows, and 42% prioritized restaurants, bars, and clubs on their honeymoon itineraries. Multi-destination honeymoons are also trending among newlyweds, with 18% saying they hoped to check out more than one destination.