Sandals Is Giving Away a Honeymoon Every Day Through July 14

Travel is returning and there's perhaps no group more excited than the recently betrothed.

Like the rest of us, newlyweds too had to forgo traveling in 2020, putting off honeymoons until the pandemic subsided. But now that the dust appears to be settling many are ready and raring to go. But, rather than shelling out big bucks for a getaway, Sandals Resorts wants to help 30 deserving couples get a second shot with its "Honeymoon Do Over" sweepstakes.

Sandals Montage Bay exterior from the beach Credit: Courtesy of Sandals

Every day from June 15 through July 14, Sandals will randomly surprise one couple with a seven-night, all-inclusive honeymoon. Couples can redeem their honeymoon at any of the 15 beachfront Sandals Resorts in the Caribbean, including Jamaica, Antigua, Grenada, St. Lucia, the Bahamas, and Barbados.

Any adult can nominate either themself and their partner or a person can nominate a couple that they feel is deserving of a dream honeymoon do-over on the sweepstakes' page. All they need to do is write a summary of their love story and upload a photo.

Winners will get to indulge in all the goodies the resorts have to offer, including dining at as many as 16 unique restaurants per resort with cuisine from around the world, drinking at its many bars (we love Latitudes Overwater Bar, Sandals' first overwater bar concept), or taking part in activities like snorkeling, paddle boarding, golfing, and scuba diving.