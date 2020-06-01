The Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa wants once couple to have the honeymoon of a lifetime.

Lockdown and quarantine measures due to the coronavirus pandemic have certainly put a damper on most in-person gatherings — including some people’s weddings.

While some have tried to make the most of the situation in the midst of this crisis, it’s understandable that some couples are sad about having to cancel their meticulously planned nuptials.

But there is some good news: If your wedding has been impacted by the pandemic, a resort in Palm Beach wants to give you the perfect honeymoon.

Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa is launching a contest for couples who still managed to tie the knot while in quarantine (either via a virtual ceremony or other socially distanced methods) to win an incredible, seven-night luxury honeymoon.

Starting June 1, only newlyweds, aged 21 and over, who got married between Feb. 1 and May 31 can enter. For a chance to win, simply fill out the online form telling the resort your quarantine wedding story, including photos and optional video. Then, tell your friends to vote, because the couple with the most votes wins the prize. Frankly, it’s the best wedding present your friends and family can give you, and it will cost them absolutely nothing. Win-win.

Entries and voting will be open until June 30 and the winner will be announced on July 1. The grand prize does not include travel, but it does include a seven-night stay at the Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa, a one-bedroom ocean-view suite, an in-suite champagne welcome, a 50-minute couple’s massage, a reserved private poolside cabana, a daily breakfast buffet, a butler-served dinner for two plus a custom wedding cake, a one-hour photo shoot, and a $500 food and beverage credit.