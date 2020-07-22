Forget the rose petals — these adventures are the new way to celebrate tying the knot.

These Over-the-top Honeymoons Are Adventures That You'll Never Forget

Editor’s Note: Travel might be complicated right now, but use our inspirational trip ideas to plan ahead for your next bucket list adventure.

Travel advisors on Travel + Leisure’s A-List have seen a surge in requests from couples chasing romance by going way, way off the grid.

Here’s a look at some of the active trips the world’s top travel advisors are planning for newlyweds.

Hiking

“The Valle Ascencio trail in Chile’s Torres del Paine National Park is a full-day hike through steep, rocky moraine that ends with the most incredible vistas,” says honeymoon pro Louisa Gehring. “After, jump in the hot tub at the sublime Awasi Patagonia.”

Glamping

At Colorado’s Dunton River Camp, “newlyweds can rock climb, horseback ride, and go fly-fishing — before bedding down in one of the property’s eight upscale tents,” suggests Jody Bear, who specializes in destination celebrations.

Gorilla Trekking

“Honeymooners rave about sharing the thrill of looking into the eyes of a gorilla,” says destination-celebration advisor Kara Bebell. For a base camp, she likes the Silverback Suite at One&Only Gorilla’s Nest, near Rwanda’s Volcanoes National Park.

Scuba Diving

There’s no better place to learn the sport than Indonesia’s Gili Islands, says diving expert Louisa Fisher, thanks to calm waters and good visibility. Her favorite way to see the region is aboard the Rascal, a five-cabin luxury yacht specifically designed for sailing around the Indonesian isles.

Heli-anything

“Taking to the sky is the peak of adventure,” notes honeymoon expert Kristen Korey Pike. “I like New Zealand’s Minaret Station, a low-key but chic lodge on the South Island accessible only by helicopter.”